10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

The house was hit multiple times, but no other injuries were reported.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, although the investigation is ongoing.

