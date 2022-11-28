10-year-old hurt after shots fired at Rockford residence

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is recovering at home this week after sustaining minor injuries Friday night.

Police responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue for reports of shots fired at a residence.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a 10-year-old who had sustained minor wounds. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

The house was hit multiple times, but no other injuries were reported.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, although the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Some people in Boone Co. reported hearing a loud boom around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.
Sonic ‘boom’ likely caused noise in Boone County Thursday night
Photo of attendees walking along Main street
Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon
Man shot at the intersection of Kent and South Main streets in Rockford.
Large fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford

Latest News

Photo of the shot car
Rockford woman’s car shot in Thanksgiving drive-by
photo of the orchestra
Rockford Choral Union celebrates Messiah Presentation’s 76th year
Man shot at the intersection of Kent and South Main streets in Rockford.
Large fight leads to shooting on Kent Street in Rockford
It’s not just activities guests could enjoy at the 10th annual Stroll on State Festival. They...
Residents ‘stroll’ into Small Business Saturday