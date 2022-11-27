Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A power outage impacted festivities at Stroll on State that had businesses go dark and attendees without light for a few minutes.

According to ComEd, a single Mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory.

John Groh, president/CEO Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and producer of Stroll on State, released a statement explaining the outage:

“I appreciate the immediate response provided by ComEd and the City of Rockford fire and police departments,” said Groh. “They ensured the safety of our guests and the ability for Stroll to continue.” “As several downtown businesses within event footprint were impacted by the power outage and temporarily had to close during the event, we encourage all Rockfordians to continue shopping and supporting local during the holiday season and beyond,” concluded Groh.

A few businesses downtown did have to close their doors, but most remained open.

