Recap: Stroll on State Street, parades and tree lighting

Photo of attendees
(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stroll on State parade started at 2:00 p.m. and featured rolling through South Main Street with multiple festive floats from businesses like the Hard Rock Casino and Mercyhealth.

After the parade, the event started and guests had the opportunity to enjoy horse and wagon rides, ice skating at the BMO center, live music and performances at three different stages as well as tasty treats. The night finished off with a signature tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks on Jefferson Street bridge at 8:30 p.m.

