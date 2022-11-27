Mild temperatures might be a thing of the past soon

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Prepare yourself because we could be looking at our last day of beautiful, mild temperatures as a cold front makes its way across Illinois.

Today’s high was at a warm 52 degrees accompanied by a bit of a breeze from the south. Those southern winds is what is bringing us those warmer temperatures. However, not for long.

We can expect to see a change in temperatures over the next few days as we cool off into the 30s yet again. We can expect this temperature drop by Wednesday, right after Tuesday brings on the rain.

Warmer temperatures will continue on for Monday
Warmer temperatures will continue on for Monday(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Start seeing cooler temps
Start seeing cooler temps(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tonight will stay in the 40s but rain is expected to hit us around midnight and continue throughout the early hours of Sunday into the afternoon. Thankfully, the rain will fall apart by early afternoon and stay partly cloudy for us the rest of Sunday into Monday.

Rain starts to roll in
Rain starts to roll in(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Rainfall expected through the morning
Rainfall expected through the morning(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Start to see a break from the rain
Start to see a break from the rain(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The next time we are expected to see rain is on Tuesday where the day will be filled with on-again-off-again showers. Even a slight chance for some snow as well, but Wednesday will bring a bigger chance for snow in the morning as temperatures keep decreasing.

