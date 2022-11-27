Rockford’s annual Dasher Dash 5K, race for gold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The celebrations kicked off on a sweet note midday, with the Dasher Dash 5K. Hundreds upon hundreds of guests crowded Beattie park in festive costumes ready to race for gold.

The event featured a costume contest and a post game party outside veterans memorial hall. The race took place on a new course this year, moving through the core area of the Stroll on Sate grounds. This was along East State, Madison and Wyman Streets in downtown Rockford. This gave runners a first look at the decorations and activities people could participate in at the festival.

“The first person came in at about 17 minutes, and then we still have people coming in. We have a lot of walkers, a lot of families would come with small kids and run and walk. And so whatever your groove is the dasher is made for you, and it’s meant to be fun.” said John Groh the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau president.

