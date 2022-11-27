Rockford’s annual Dasher Dash 5K, race for gold

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The celebrations kicked off on a sweet note midday, with the Dasher Dash 5K. Hundreds upon hundreds of guests crowded Beattie park in festive costumes ready to race for gold.

The event featured a costume contest and a post game party outside veterans memorial hall. The race took place on a new course this year, moving through the core area of the Stroll on Sate grounds. This was along East State, Madison and Wyman Streets in downtown Rockford. This gave runners a first look at the decorations and activities people could participate in at the festival.

“The first person came in at about 17 minutes, and then we still have people coming in. We have a lot of walkers, a lot of families would come with small kids and run and walk. And so whatever your groove is the dasher is made for you, and it’s meant to be fun.” said John Groh the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau president.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people in Boone Co. reported hearing a loud boom around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.
Sonic ‘boom’ likely caused noise in Boone County Thursday night
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
The crash happened on Yale Bridge Road near Williams Tree Farm.
Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm
The department enforces correct use of handicapped parking spots as holiday shopping kicks off.
Secretary of State Police conduct parking stings
Lena-Winslow wins third straight IHSA championship on Friday.
Lena-Winslow takes 1A IHSA state title

Latest News

Photo of attendees walking along Main street
Stroll on State experienced a dark moment, power outage from balloon
Photo of attendees
Recap: Stroll on State Street, parades and tree lighting
Three-peat: Lena-Winslow football captures third straight state title
Three-peat: Lena-Winslow football captures third straight state title
Just hours after winning the Class 1A State Championship, the Panthers football team came home...
‘Everyone’s a panther in Lena’