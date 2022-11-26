Sunny Black Friday, mild stretch to continue into the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beautiful 50 degree temperatures will stay with us for Stroll on State but will they cool down in the weeks to come?

Today was a sunny and warm day, perfect if you were out on a stroll or window shopping for today’s Black Friday deals.

Our high for today reach 52 degrees with barely any winds coming in from the Southwest. We are set to sit in these mild temperatures for this weekend and even for the week to come.

Tonight will stay clear and pleasantly cool in the 30s. If you need to do any late night shopping or simply want to start a bonfire, tonight is the perfect weather for it.

For Stroll on State Saturday tomorrow, weather is set to stay nice and warm. Barely a cloud in the sky with only a slight breeze. Otherwise, enjoy the fun activities the day will bring with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Some cloud coverage could roll in later at night but rain chances are minimal until right after midnight where it is expected to begin.

Stroll on State attendees can look forward to perfect weather for the day. Sunny skies and scattered clouds. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain will begin to come down by midnight and continue through the morning. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Prepare to have your umbrella and raincoat ready as Sunday showers will be prevalent until the early afternoon. Rain showers should let up between one and two in the afternoon. If you have travel plans or are going to church, make sure you are prepared for it to be a wet morning.

Expect to see rain showers for Sunday morning. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunday rain will clear up by early afternoon. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

By Sunday night however, it will stay clear and right into Monday as well.

Be prepared to see a shift in temperatures though as we go from warm 50s to cool 30s in the matter of days. The rain will definitely cool us off, so bask in the warmth this Stroll on State weekend and Monday because come Tuesday we will be in a much cooler mood.

Mild temperatures will continue to bring us sunny skies and warm weather. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Temperatures will heat up and get us close to 60 degrees at some points. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Temperatures will begin to cool off as rain and a cold front moves through. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

