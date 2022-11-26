Sunny Black Friday, mild stretch to continue into the weekend

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beautiful 50 degree temperatures will stay with us for Stroll on State but will they cool down in the weeks to come?

Today was a sunny and warm day, perfect if you were out on a stroll or window shopping for today’s Black Friday deals.

Our high for today reach 52 degrees with barely any winds coming in from the Southwest. We are set to sit in these mild temperatures for this weekend and even for the week to come.

Tonight will stay clear and pleasantly cool in the 30s. If you need to do any late night shopping or simply want to start a bonfire, tonight is the perfect weather for it.

For Stroll on State Saturday tomorrow, weather is set to stay nice and warm. Barely a cloud in the sky with only a slight breeze. Otherwise, enjoy the fun activities the day will bring with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Some cloud coverage could roll in later at night but rain chances are minimal until right after midnight where it is expected to begin.

Stroll on State attendees can look forward to perfect weather for the day. Sunny skies and...
Stroll on State attendees can look forward to perfect weather for the day. Sunny skies and scattered clouds.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Rain will begin to come down by midnight and continue through the morning.
Rain will begin to come down by midnight and continue through the morning.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Prepare to have your umbrella and raincoat ready as Sunday showers will be prevalent until the early afternoon. Rain showers should let up between one and two in the afternoon. If you have travel plans or are going to church, make sure you are prepared for it to be a wet morning.

Expect to see rain showers for Sunday morning.
Expect to see rain showers for Sunday morning.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Sunday rain will clear up by early afternoon.
Sunday rain will clear up by early afternoon.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

By Sunday night however, it will stay clear and right into Monday as well.

Be prepared to see a shift in temperatures though as we go from warm 50s to cool 30s in the matter of days. The rain will definitely cool us off, so bask in the warmth this Stroll on State weekend and Monday because come Tuesday we will be in a much cooler mood.

Mild temperatures will continue to bring us sunny skies and warm weather.
Mild temperatures will continue to bring us sunny skies and warm weather.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Temperatures will heat up and get us close to 60 degrees at some points.
Temperatures will heat up and get us close to 60 degrees at some points.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Temperatures will begin to cool off as rain and a cold front moves through.
Temperatures will begin to cool off as rain and a cold front moves through.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people in Boone Co. reported hearing a loud boom around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.
Sonic ‘boom’ likely caused noise in Boone County Thursday night
The crash happened on Yale Bridge Road near Williams Tree Farm.
Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm
Two young brothers died after falling into an icy pond in Illinois.
2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond
Lena-Winslow wins third straight IHSA championship on Friday.
Lena-Winslow takes 1A IHSA state title
Brian Taylor, 49, of Ohio was taken into custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a...
Ohio man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County

Latest News

Sunny and 52 Today
Sunny and 52 Today
Highs on Thursday reached into the 50s for the third straight day.
Mild stretch to continue into the weekend
Mild for Thanksgiving Day
Mild for Thanksgiving Day
Sunshine will dominate on Wednesday, which will promise another warm day.
Mild stretch to continue well beyond Thanksgiving