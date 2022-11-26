Secretary of State Police conduct parking stings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Parking spots could be hard to find on busy days like Black Friday. However, that’s no excuse to illegally use a handicapped spot.

For the 15th year, the Illinois Secretary of State Police kicked off its parking sting operation for the holiday shopping season. Police drove to malls across the state looking to ticket anyone illegally parked in parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

“If these spots are being taken up by people that do not have a disability and are very clearly able to walk, that completely takes them out, and maybe causes them to not even come to the store for the day,” said Illinois Secretary of State Police Investigator Dustin Lawson. “Everybody needs the chance to get their holiday shopping done or groceries done.”

