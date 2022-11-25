Sonic ‘boom’ likely caused noise in Boone County Thursday night

Some people in Boone Co. reported hearing a loud boom around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents on Thanksgiving night.

The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and as far north as Sharon, Wis.

Residents speculated on the cause via social media, but one local official says it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.

23 News reached out to Fire Chief Brian Kunce, of Boone County Fire Protection District 2 for comment, who said the noise was likely due to a sonic boom.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

