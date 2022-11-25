Lena-Winslow takes 1A IHSA state title

Lena-Winslow wins third straight IHSA championship on Friday.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WIFR) - Lena-Winslow football wins 1A IHSA championship against Camp Point Central on Friday with a score of 30-8.

The 2022 win will make Le-Win’s third straight state title, and sixth title since 2010.

Catch the rest of Friday’s games on The CW channel 23.5; Comcast 436; MediaCom 11; Charter 7; and DirecTV 24.

  • 1 p.m. 2A Tri-Valley vs. St. Teresa
  • 4 p.m. 3A IC Catholic vs. Williamsville
  • 7 p.m. 4A Providence Catholic vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

