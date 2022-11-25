Lena-Winslow takes 1A IHSA state title

(WIFR) - Lena-Winslow football wins 1A IHSA championship against Camp Point Central on Friday with a score of 30-8.

The 2022 win will make Le-Win’s third straight state title, and sixth title since 2010.

LENA-WINSLOW 30

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 8

FINAL



For the sixth time since 2010, LW are your 1A Champs #ihsa https://t.co/ZuhEdnSYSy — Michael Tilka WIFR (@TilkaMichael) November 25, 2022

Catch the rest of Friday’s games on The CW channel 23.5; Comcast 436; MediaCom 11; Charter 7; and DirecTV 24.

1 p.m. 2A Tri-Valley vs. St. Teresa

4 p.m. 3A IC Catholic vs. Williamsville

7 p.m. 4A Providence Catholic vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.