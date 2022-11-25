Lena-Winslow takes 1A IHSA state title
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WIFR) - Lena-Winslow football wins 1A IHSA championship against Camp Point Central on Friday with a score of 30-8.
The 2022 win will make Le-Win’s third straight state title, and sixth title since 2010.
LENA-WINSLOW 30— Michael Tilka WIFR (@TilkaMichael) November 25, 2022
CAMP POINT CENTRAL 8
FINAL
For the sixth time since 2010, LW are your 1A Champs #ihsa https://t.co/ZuhEdnSYSy
