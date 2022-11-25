GoFundMe established for pilot, meteorologist killed in plane crash

WBTV | Remembering Chip Tayag & Jason Myers
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIFR) - Two GoFundMe accounts are now active for the families of Charlotte, N.C. pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers who were both killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday.

Tayag and Myers were tragically killed in a helicopter crash while flying on a work assignment for WBTV News.

WBTV issued this statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Both accounts will be used to cover funeral expenses.

