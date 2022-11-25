Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night

(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers.

The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis.

Those who heard the noise are speculating on what the cause was.

23 News has reached out to the Belvidere Fire Department for comment and will update this story with information as it is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.