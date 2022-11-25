Crash on Yale Bridge Road detours traffic near Williams Tree Farm

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to the hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Yale Bridge Road near Rockton, just east of Williams Tree Farm.

Investigators say an SUV was traveling west on Yale Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck going east.

Four people inside the SUV went to the hospital; deputies say none of their injuries are life-threatening. None of the four people in the truck were hurt.

Business at the tree farm is not affected, but traffic is blocked at Yale Bridge and Hansberry roads. Drivers looking to get to Williams Tree Farm from the east should take West Rockton Road up to Clover Road and come in from the west.

This story is developing and we will update you as we learn more.

