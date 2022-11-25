Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19.

Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.

Every season, community support for this festive program grows. This year, Home Instead hopes to collect gifts for more than 350 local seniors.

Though the gifts may seem small, they make a significant impact in the lives of the recipients.

To participate, head over to one of the gift tree locations serving Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson County seniors, take a buld with a senior’s gift request, purchase the gift and deliver the unwrapped gift with the bulb to the designated box for delivery.

Gift tree locations serving Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson counties:

The Flower Bin Etc., 227 Logan Ave. in Belvidere, 815-544-2800

Chicago Fitting, 3170 E Colley Rd in Beloit, Wis., 608-299-8900

