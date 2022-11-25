$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities.
Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid.
Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
