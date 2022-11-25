$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire

Photo courtesy of the Freeport Fire Department
Photo courtesy of the Freeport Fire Department(Freeport Fire Department Facebook page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities.

Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid.

Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people in Boone Co. reported hearing a loud boom around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
Brian Taylor, 49, of Ohio was taken into custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a...
Ohio man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County
Multiple cars could be seen in the middle of the street with severe damage, and several...
Police: 2 killed, 16 injured after stolen car crashes
Schaffer faces two counts of aggravated DUI involving death and one count of driving with a BAC...
Woman faces aggravated DUI charges after fatal New Milford crash
FALLEN MARINE CARLSON DEDICATION 5PM
Harlem swim team receives donation to honor Corporal Nathan Carlson

Latest News

Donors can pick up a bulb at participating gift tree locations in Belvidere and Beloit, Wis.
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
Some people in Boone Co. reported hearing a loud boom around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving.
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
Lena-Winslow Football looks to capture third-straight state title
After eight months of searching for the right place, Craig Young lands his first home just in...
First-Time homebuyer thankful to land dream home