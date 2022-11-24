Salvation Army of Freeport provides meals to those less fortunate on Turkey Day

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the United States Census Bureau, around 21% of people in Freeport live below the poverty lie. With the price of goods rising, members of the Salvation Army of Freeport came together to provide meals to those who can’t afford them.

“We’re getting meals out to everyone in need so, we’ve been doing that at the salvation army for about eight years now,” said Matt Moyer, advisory board chairman for the organization.

Moyer says the Salvation Army of Freeport gave out around 400 meals Thanksgiving morning for those less fortunate.

“Compared to last year it definitely has increased. The past couple of years it’s been trending upwards and this year we’ve seen quite a jump in numbers in the number of meals we’ve delivered today,” he said.

The volunteers spent the last few days preparing the dishes for the big day. Moyer thinks there’s nothing like the feeling of giving back to the community.

“We like to just be here and be able to serve those in need so all those people who may not have a warm thanksgiving meal to look forward to they know they can count on the salvation army to have that,” he told 23 News.

The Freeport community has been helping the Salvation Army for some time now.

“The organization’s been here for 137 years and the people in our community have given to our community for that long a time which is great,” said Cal Wescott, the organizations Marketing Committee Chair.

Now it’s officially the season of giving, the organization will host other events to support the community, like their Christmas Toy Drive, and Red Kettle Campaign.

“This is imperative that we raise the funds we need to give back to those people in 2023,” Wescott said.

If you want to take part in the Red Kettle Campaign, you can donate at Sullivan’s, Wal-Mart, Cub Foods, and Blaine’s Farm and Fleet, all in Freeport.

The Salvation Army also needs volunteers for bell ringing, if you would like to give back to your community, click here.

