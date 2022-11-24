Harlem swim team receives donation to honor Corporal Nathan Carlson

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem High School swim team received a generous donation from the Winnebago County Board after marking 5 months since Corporal Marine Nathan Carlson lost his life.

Harlem High School swim team receives donation in honor of Corporal Marine Nathan Carlson (WIFR)

Carlson graduated from Harlem High School in 2019 where he was a gifted student and an avid swimmer for the team.

After graduating, Carlson enlisted in the Marines before tragically dying during a training exercise in California.

Kevin McDonald who serves in the Winnebago County Board and is Nathan’s uncle spoke highly of his nephew calling him brave and heroic with an unforgettable legacy.

“Nathan was a very caring giving soul and it’s an honor for me to help him continue that to do donations in his memory make sure has not forgotten he’s touched so many lives and most anyone who knew him nothing but great things very nice kid,” said McDonald.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.