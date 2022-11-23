Rockford City Council balances 2023 budget without raising property taxes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Council members celebrated Monday night after accomplishing a major goal.

“I’m thrilled that we are once again able to approve a balanced budget with no increase in property taxes,” says Mayor McNamara. “I think it’s critical that we remain good stewards of tax dollars. I’m proud of our City Council and our staff for developing a budget that allows us to live within our means, while still providing essential services to our residents.”

With the passing of the flat property tax levy, property owners will not see an increase in property taxes in 2023

Highlights of the budget include a $1.5 million contribution from casino revenue to the Rockford Promise, a scholarship to Northern Illinois University provided to Rockford Public School students who graduate with a minimum 3.0 GPA.

The balanced 2023 budget will provide additional resources to address code enforcement challenges and more than $3 million in state-mandated pension contributions.

