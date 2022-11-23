Road closures, parking info released ahead of 10th annual Stroll on State

Stroll on State
Stroll on State(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Dasher Dash, and Fire and Ice! On Outdoor movies and everything nice!

The 10th annual Stroll on State is set for Saturday, November 26, and residents (visitors, too) are reminded to plan trips downtown ahead of the big day to help improve the flow of traffic.

Road closures for Saturday:

  • All roadways within Jefferson, Church, Chestnut/Walnut and 6th streets will be closed by 6 a.m.
  • If traveling westbound, you will be asked to follow Jefferson Street across the river; if traveling east, please use Chestnut/Walnut Street.
  • Main Street from Cedar Street north to Chestnut will be closed at noon for parade staging; IL-2 northbound will be detoured at Cedar Street.
  • 3rd Street/IL-251 northbound will be reduced to two lanes from Walnut Street north to Jefferson Street from noon. until 5 p.m.
  • The Jefferson St. bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. for fireworks.

Parking tips:

  • Parking lots and parking decks will be open
  • Event parking rates of $5.00 will be in effect at the Main Street North Parking Deck across from the Coronado Theater and also at the Church Street South Parking Deck next to BMO Center.
  • Shuttle services for Stroll on State will run every 10 minutes from each of the three locations; YMCA, 200 Y Boulevard (handicapped accessible paratransit buses are available); Forest City Church, 1280 S. Alpine Road; Crusader Community Health; 1200 W. State Street from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Stroll On State 2022 traffic controls
Stroll On State 2022 traffic controls(City of Rockford)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Taylor, 49, of Ohio was taken into custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a...
Ohio man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County
Man dead after car crash on Fairview in Rockford
Man dead after car crash on Fairview in Rockford
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
Schaffer faces two counts of aggravated DUI involving death and one count of driving with a BAC...
Woman faces aggravated DUI charges after fatal New Milford crash
Curbside carryout from a shipping crate
Lino’s Restaurant goes curbside, out of a shipping container

Latest News

IDOT to reopen work zones for holiday travel
IDOT to reopen work zones for holiday travel
Northwest Fire Chief Jerry Caskey speaks in front of Winnebago County Board members.
Winnebago County fire departments feel overlooked when it comes to federal funding
More than a dozen representatives from Winnebago County fire departments were at Tuesday’s...
Winnebago County fire departments feel overlooked
Photo of downtown
Rockford tackles on-going violent crime with life bettering programs