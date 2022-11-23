Road closures, parking info released ahead of 10th annual Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Dasher Dash, and Fire and Ice! On Outdoor movies and everything nice!

The 10th annual Stroll on State is set for Saturday, November 26, and residents (visitors, too) are reminded to plan trips downtown ahead of the big day to help improve the flow of traffic.

Road closures for Saturday:

All roadways within Jefferson, Church, Chestnut/Walnut and 6th streets will be closed by 6 a.m.

If traveling westbound, you will be asked to follow Jefferson Street across the river; if traveling east, please use Chestnut/Walnut Street.

Main Street from Cedar Street north to Chestnut will be closed at noon for parade staging; IL-2 northbound will be detoured at Cedar Street.

3rd Street/IL-251 northbound will be reduced to two lanes from Walnut Street north to Jefferson Street from noon. until 5 p.m.

The Jefferson St. bridge will be closed to all traffic from 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. for fireworks.

Parking tips:

Parking lots and parking decks will be open

Event parking rates of $5.00 will be in effect at the Main Street North Parking Deck across from the Coronado Theater and also at the Church Street South Parking Deck next to BMO Center.

Shuttle services for Stroll on State will run every 10 minutes from each of the three locations: YMCA, 200 Y Boulevard (handicapped accessible paratransit buses are available); Forest City Church, 1280 S. Alpine Road; Crusader Community Health, 1200 W. State Street from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Stroll On State 2022 traffic controls (City of Rockford)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.