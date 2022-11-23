Ribbon-cutting event held for Athletico Physical Therapy in Machesney Park

The location on West Lane Rd. is the business’ 14th location in the Rockford region.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Athletico Physical Therapy in Machesney Park on Nov. 22.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Athletico Physical Therapy in Machesney Park on Nov. 22.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A business in Machesney Park celebrates its first year helping patients get back to doing what they love.

Athletico Physical Therapy held a ribbon cutting and after-hours event at its location on West Lane Road Tuesday, Nov. 22. The clinic offers a variety of physical therapy and rehabilitation services.

“The biggest thing we focus on in patient centric care. We see one-on-one patients as comprehensively as we can. Focusing on what their goals are; so it doesn’t necessarily matter what I want, it’s what the patient wants. I think that’s the big thing,” said clinic manager Matthew Windmoeller.

For more information about the location, please click here.

