Ribbon-cutting event held for Athletico Physical Therapy in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A business in Machesney Park celebrates its first year helping patients get back to doing what they love.

Athletico Physical Therapy held a ribbon cutting and after-hours event at its location on West Lane Road Tuesday, Nov. 22. The clinic offers a variety of physical therapy and rehabilitation services.

“The biggest thing we focus on in patient centric care. We see one-on-one patients as comprehensively as we can. Focusing on what their goals are; so it doesn’t necessarily matter what I want, it’s what the patient wants. I think that’s the big thing,” said clinic manager Matthew Windmoeller.

