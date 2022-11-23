Lino’s Restaurant goes curbside, out of a shipping container

Curbside carryout from a shipping crate
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s most-famous Italian restaurants, is expanding in a way that will be sure to carry on it’s good eats, and 50 year old traditions. (No pun intended). Lino’s Restaurant will soon offer it’s award-winning pizza and lasagna out of a shipping container.

The idea behind an additional location came to owners after curbside carryout orders blew up during the pandemic. But when it came to construction costs and inflation, they decided it was best to build business out of a 53ft box off Riverside Blvd, right near the Mercyhealth Sportscore.

“I feel like we’re really a part of the community, so to carry on that legacy, that’s something really cool,” said Lino’s Third Generation Owner Charlie Schweinler. “Not everyone gets embraced in the community like we have.”

Schweinler says this is a unique way to thank the community for their loyalty, with the same quality meals made from scratch.

