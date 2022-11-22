Woman faces aggravated DUI charges after fatal New Milford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman from Rockford faces charges in a crash that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man.

Kelsey Schaffer, 25, was taken into custody Sunday after she was released from a nearby hospital.

Both Schaffer and Douglas Lieving, of Rockford, were involved in a crash early Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road.

They were treated at the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, but Lieving did not survive.

She faces two counts of aggravated DUI and having a blood alcohol content over the legal limit.

