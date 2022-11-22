Rockford shows decrease in violent crime, according to latest stats

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford finds a silver lining in the latest crime data that shows some of its prevention efforts are working.

From January to October 2022, Rockford has seen:

  • 4% decrease in violent crimes
  • 6% increase in robberies
  • 1% increase in property crimes
  • 77% increase in auto thefts
  • 11% decrease in shots fired
  • 3% decrease in aggravated assaults
  • 17% decrease in guns recovered
  • 2.8% decrease in domestic-related crimes

In recent years, Rockford authorized police to more than 300 officers and invested in law enforcement technologies like street cameras and gunshot detection software to help mitigate violent crime rates.

The city also instated various intervention and prevention programs like opening the Family Peace Center and launching Handle With Care to curb the impacts of violence in domestic situations and with juveniles.

Additional strategies like education funding and neighborhood improvement hope to strengthen community ties in areas most impacted by crime rates.

