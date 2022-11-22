One in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WIFR) - A man is in custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in Illinois.

Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed Tuesday that the chase started in Stephenson County, and ended in Polo, where the man was taken into custody.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

