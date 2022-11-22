Ohio man in custody after high-speed chase through Stephenson, Ogle County

Taylor faces an attempted first-degree murder charge after law enforcement claims he tried to hit a Stephenson County squad car with his vehicle.(Ogle County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ohio man is in custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in Illinois.

Just after noon, police pursued a white Mazda MX5 southbound on IL. Rt. 26 from Freeport to Polo, Ill., where stop sticks were deployed in an effort to stop the vehicle.

There, the driver, Brian Taylor, 49, of Massillon, OH, was taken into custody by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Ogle County deputies, Taylor tried to hit a Stephenson County Sheriff’s squad car with his vehicle. The deputy was able to move out of the way, but both vehicles collided after Taylor veered back onto the road.

The Ohio man faces attempted first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Ogle County jail.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office completed the crash investigation and additional charges are pending in both Ogle and Stephenson County.

