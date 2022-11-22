Man dead after car crash on Fairview in Rockford

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(Credit: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old man is dead Tuesday morning after a single-car crash in Rockford.

Police tweeted about the man’s death at 10:30 a.m.

The crash happened just hours before in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue. Limited information has been released pending investigation.

