Man dead after car crash on Fairview in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old man is dead Tuesday morning after a single-car crash in Rockford.

Police tweeted about the man’s death at 10:30 a.m.

The crash happened just hours before in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue. Limited information has been released pending investigation.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: We are sad to report that the man in the crash last night (Fairview) has passed away from the injuries he sustained. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 22, 2022

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Single car crash in the 600 block of Fairview. 37-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 22, 2022

