Man dead after car crash on Fairview in Rockford
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 37-year-old man is dead Tuesday morning after a single-car crash in Rockford.
Police tweeted about the man’s death at 10:30 a.m.
The crash happened just hours before in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue. Limited information has been released pending investigation.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: We are sad to report that the man in the crash last night (Fairview) has passed away from the injuries he sustained.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 22, 2022
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Single car crash in the 600 block of Fairview. 37-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 22, 2022
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.