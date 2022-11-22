Man convicted of robbery stole more than $10K from local banks

Phillips, 28, is due back in court March 16, 2023 for sentencing.
Phillips, 28, is due back in court March 16, 2023 for sentencing.(Winnebago County jail)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces up to 40 years in federal prison for robbery.

Demontrion Phillips, 28, was found guilty Tuesday of robbing two Midland States Banks of more than $10,000 in 2021. Phillips hit one location in Rockford on April 7 and another location in Belvidere on May 3.

Phillips posed as a customer inside both banks by handing the teller a deposit slip. Then, he announced the robbery and demanded money. He then threatened a teller by saying “Don’t make me cove over the counter,” after he wasn’t given the amount of money he demanded.

Law enforcement recovered $5,090 in cash hidden in a sock at Phillip’s residence in Rockford after executing a search warrant. The cash included bills identified by serial numbers that matched stolen bills for both banks.

At the time of the robberies, Phillips was on court-supervised release for a prior federal bank robbery conviction in 2017.

The 28-year-old is due back in court on March 16, 2023 for sentencing.

