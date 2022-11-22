Man convicted of robbery stole more than $10K from local banks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces up to 40 years in federal prison for robbery.

Demontrion Phillips, 28, was found guilty Tuesday of robbing two Midland States Banks of more than $10,000 in 2021. Phillips hit one location in Rockford on April 7 and another location in Belvidere on May 3.

Phillips posed as a customer inside both banks by handing the teller a deposit slip. Then, he announced the robbery and demanded money. He then threatened a teller by saying “Don’t make me cove over the counter,” after he wasn’t given the amount of money he demanded.

Law enforcement recovered $5,090 in cash hidden in a sock at Phillip’s residence in Rockford after executing a search warrant. The cash included bills identified by serial numbers that matched stolen bills for both banks.

At the time of the robberies, Phillips was on court-supervised release for a prior federal bank robbery conviction in 2017.

The 28-year-old is due back in court on March 16, 2023 for sentencing.

