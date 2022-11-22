Boone Co. restaurant celebrates 40 years with menu deals Tuesday

This sweet local spot is known for their delicious deserts and family-style meals.
This sweet local spot is known for their delicious deserts and family-style meals.(Boone County Family Restaurant Facebook page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A family-favorite restaurant is offering customers a piece of the pie Tuesday in celebration of 40 years of service.

All menu items are 40% until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Boone County Family Restaurant on IL-173 in Caledonia, Ill. A variety of giveaways will also be available from t-shirts to cupcakes, cream puffs and mini-pies.

The restaurant was opened in 1982 by Mike and Eddie Nebiu. Now, family members continue the tradition of serving home-style meals in a welcoming atmosphere.

