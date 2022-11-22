Amazon’s Rockford Air Hub gears up for busy holiday season

Staff prepares to spread holiday cheer, during the busiest it’s busiest shipping time of year.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s holiday gift buying season, which means shipping giants like Amazon, are preparing for the most wonderful, but busy time of year. Here at Amazon’s Rockford Air Hub site, it’s staff is working to get a major onslaught of purchases from point A, to point B.

“Right now, we’re running right around 300,000 packages throughout the facility,” said Amazon’s Rockford Air Hub Site General Manager Michael Berg. “Our eye on the prize is 400,000 units a day. ″

However, Berg says meeting that goal, comes with challenges. Shipping by air is not only affected by the heavy workload, the winter weather can also be a problem.

“It could be 45 (degrees) here in three days, and then in a week and half, it could be 20 degrees and snowing,” said Berg. “We’ve all got the right training, we’ve got the right gear, to get out and battle, and service our customers.”

Berg says the number of customers his site in Rockford serves, is only going up. Thanks to the help of new technology, Berg says the site can handle an additional 100,000 packages.

“When you think about 100,000 packages, and 15 people to tackle that,” said Berg. “It’s a pretty efficient piece of equipment.”

Berg says the site also added 400 seasonal employees to meet demand. But while efficiency and serving customers is a top priority, Berg says keeping Amazon staff members safe and happy, is just as important.

“You’re not having to manually package and sort every single one, so we think it will have a tremendous impact on business,” said Berg.

