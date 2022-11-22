2 killed in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, portion of interstate closed

The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The crash happened in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit. Crews say the ramps from I-85 north and south to I-77 south are now closed and will be for an extended period of time.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, agency officials said,” a statement read.

“The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said no vehicles on the interstate were involved in the crash and the helicopter crashed off to the side of the roadway.

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

In a tweet, Jennings called the pilot a hero, stating that witnesses indicated they made “diversionary moves away from the highway to save lives.”

“Because of his heroic acts, there were no further injuries or vehicles on the highway involved in this incident,” Jennings said.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted the agency will be investigating the crash. Jennings said the CMPD, along with Charlotte Fire, will be assisting with the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

