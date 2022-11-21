Tax debt scam circulating in Winnebago Co.

County officials warn residents to be vigilant.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A non-payment of taxes scam is circulating in Winnebago County, officials warn.

The fraudulent “Distraint Warrant” letter is an attempt to scare residents into paying a tax debt—along with a “toll-free number” listed to solicit the funds.

Winnebago County tax bills are traditionally sent in May and notice for delinquent taxes near the end of September.

Officials ask residents to report any similar incidents regarding tax collection to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 815-282-2600.

