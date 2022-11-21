Shots fired call lead to drug bust, according to Winnebago Co. deputies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old Rockford man was arrested Friday after Winnebago Co. deputies found drugs during a shooting investigation.

The call came in around 10 Friday night about shots fired in the 6700 block of Harrison Avenue in Rockford. On scene, deputies discovered a residence had been struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

During the investigation, roughly 600 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of cannabis and 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms were recovered from the residence and David B. Jones was determined as a suspect and arrested.

Jones faces possession charges and manufacture/deliver charges. He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.

