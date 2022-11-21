Much milder, quieter week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November’s been a month of ups and downs to say the very least. After a week and a half of remarkably mild conditions in the Stateline, the last ten days have been a total opposite.

The roller coaster ride’s to continue as we enter a new week. Thankfully, for most, the news is good. Temperatures Sunday, at long last, began to tip in the warmer direction. While nobody would call it warm, the middle and upper 30s witnessed Sunday afternoon marked about a ten degree improvement compared to Saturday.

Temperatures Sunday, while not warm, were much improved compared to Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s just the beginning of a warming trend that’s likely to produce a steady dose of 40s and 50s in the week to come. Southwesterly winds are to continue Sunday night, which will keep temperatures in the 20s for lows, compared to Saturday night’s single digits to lower teens.

The warmer start to the day Monday will allow for temperatures to return to the 40s for the first time in several days, this despite a weak cold front dropping through the area early Monday afternoon, briefly shifting winds back to the west.

A weak cold front is to shift the winds back to the northwest Monday afternoon, but sunshine will be around from start to finish. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will be back closer to normal on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to swing back around to the southwest Tuesday, allowing further warming to take place. Tuesday’s highs are to potentially flirt with 50° thanks to the day’s wall-to-wall sunshine.

Sunshine Tuesday and southwesterly winds will make for a great looking Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Tuesday could flirt with 50°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the warmest days of the week, with 50s a very reasonable bet to occur both days. Wednesday’s to feature the continuation of a mostly sunny pattern, while Thanksgiving will feature more clouds and just the smallest chance for a light rain shower or two.

Temperatures Wednesday could very well reach the 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures on Thanksgiving are to remain very comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another weak cold front is to pass Thursday night, resulting in cooler, but seasonable temperatures on Black Friday.

We head back closer to normal Friday, but there's more warmth to the west that will be heading our way. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More warmth is to develop to our west, and all signs point to it resurging into our region in time for the weekend. At this early stage, the weekend looks to be nothing short of perfect with sun-splashed skies both Saturday and Sunday to go along with temperatures in the 50s both days.

