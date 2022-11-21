Man faces up to 70 years for drug trafficking in Boone County

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday on gun and drug charges by a Boone County jury.

Allen Nash Jr. faces up to 70 years in prison for two counts each of armed violence and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said that Nash was stopped on I-90 in Boone County for a traffic violation and during the stop, Illinois State troopers discovered he had an outstanding warrant in Cook County.

When troopers searched his vehicle, they found about 100 grams of heroin and nearly 25 grams of cocaine in the center console, and a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat.

He is due back in court December 14 for sentencing.

Allen Nash Jr., 34, faces 24 to 70 years in prison for gun and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop on I-90 in Boone County.(WIFR)

