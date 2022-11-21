Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs

A neighbor called police as she sprayed bugs outside. (CALDWELL POLICE VIA GREGORY MASCERA, GETTY IMAGES, BOROUGH OF CALDWELL VIA ZOOM, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, N.J. (CNN) - A New Jersey man called police on his 9-year-old Black neighbor when he saw her outside spraying to help stop an invasive insect. He said he didn’t know what she was doing, but it scared him.

A man identified as Gordan Lawshe called a non-emergency police line in October to report a girl who was spraying spotted lanternflies in Caldwell, New Jersey. The state has a “Stomp It Out” campaign encouraging residents to kill the invasive species that is harmful to plants and trees.

“There’s a little Black woman walking and spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees,” said Lawshe in his call to police. “I don’t know what the hell she’s doing. Scares me though.”

When an officer arrived, he found a 9-year-old girl who told him about the lanternflies as her mother, Monique Joseph, walked down the sidewalk toward them. The moments are captured on police body camera.

After she’s told about the situation, Joseph indicates to the officer she knows Lawshe and that he lives across the street. She also says that someone else who saw the girl outside helped her.

“He could’ve just rang the bell,” Joseph said.

The officer says the girl is “obviously fine,” and when the 9-year-old asks if she’s in trouble, he tells her no.

After speaking with Joseph and her daughter, the officer goes to talk to Lawshe. He tells him the girl is using water on the lanternflies and that she lives nearby.

“What a weirdo,” said Lawshe in the body cam footage.

Joseph and her older daughter spoke out about the incident in front of the Caldwell town council.

“Racism, intentional or not, is still racism,” Joseph said. “I am not here to label anyone, only to share my point of view as a Black woman, a Black mother and a Black resident in this town.”

Gregory Mascera, Lawshe’s attorney, says his client has since apologized. He also said that his client and his family have received threats since Lawshe was “accused of being a racist,” which he called defamation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Machesney Park home is left completely devastated from a Friday night fire, leaving the...
Machesney Park family loses home and pets in fire
This is the 18th year Winnebago County’s 17th Circuit Court participates in the nationwide...
23 Winnebago County foster kids find forever homes
No more snow but a partly cloudy day is upon us
Snow has drifted away with the cold here to stay, but for how long?
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart on East Rockton Road.
Rockton officer shoots man in alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart
Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to...
Officials: Mother accused of faking daughter’s illness to get donations pleads guilty

Latest News

Authorities say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Club Q patrons mourn dead, loss of 'safe space' after mass shooting
A neighbor called police and said he didn't know what the "little Black woman" outside was...
Body cam footage shows officer respond to call about 9-year-old Black girl
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105 years of life with her very first birthday party. She had...
105-year-old woman celebrates with first-ever birthday party
She had never celebrated before because she was always busy taking care of her younger siblings.
Woman turning 105 honored with first birthday party