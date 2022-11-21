Loves Park professional appointed chairman of Washington-based WWEMA

Bill Decker has been involved with the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturer's...
Bill Decker has been involved with the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturer's Association for more than twenty years.(Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local water equipment professional is headed to Washington as chairman of the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturer’s Association (WWEMA).

After 20 years of involvement, Bill Decker, vice president/general manager of the equipment and services group at Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. in Loves Park, will lead the WWEMA for its 2023-24 term.

Decker has nearly thirty years of experience in the water and wastewater industry and has represented WWEMA at industry meetings including discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Made in America office.

He will not only provide leadership to the organization but also serve on the strategic planning and executive committees to help meet future goals.

Decker has worked with Aqua-Aerobic Systems since 2010.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Machesney Park home is left completely devastated from a Friday night fire, leaving the...
Machesney Park family loses home, pets in fire
This is the 18th year Winnebago County’s 17th Circuit Court participates in the nationwide...
23 Winnebago County foster kids find forever homes
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
No more snow but a partly cloudy day is upon us
Snow has drifted away with the cold here to stay, but for how long?
Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to...
Officials: Mother accused of faking daughter’s illness to get donations pleads guilty

Latest News

Grass fire contained during 'Light Up The Parks' fireworks show
Grass fire quickly contained during 'Light Up The Parks' fireworks show
Photo of the giveaway
Holdiay dinner giveaway
Photo of the VanVleet family dinner drive
VanVleet Foundation feeds Rockford residents for the holidays
Salvation Army hosts toy drive
Salvation Army rings in holiday spirit with toy drive