Loves Park professional appointed chairman of Washington-based WWEMA

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local water equipment professional is headed to Washington as chairman of the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturer’s Association (WWEMA).

After 20 years of involvement, Bill Decker, vice president/general manager of the equipment and services group at Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. in Loves Park, will lead the WWEMA for its 2023-24 term.

Decker has nearly thirty years of experience in the water and wastewater industry and has represented WWEMA at industry meetings including discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Made in America office.

He will not only provide leadership to the organization but also serve on the strategic planning and executive committees to help meet future goals.

Decker has worked with Aqua-Aerobic Systems since 2010.

