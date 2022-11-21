Harlem-Roscoe firefighters urge safety this Thanksgiving with William Shatner PSA

(WIFR) - It’s a fire-safety tale as old as time, with a new twist―William Shatner.

Harlem-Roscoe first responders share a unique take with its Facebook followers on how to safely fry a turkey titled “Eat, Fry, Love.”

“Let’s not meet by accident this holiday!” the caption in the post reads.

“Blinded by my hunger, I ignored safety; spat in the face of science,” Shatner confesses in the public service video about the dangers of turkey frying.

The video, presented in partnership with State Farm and All Hands Fire training, shows Shatner throwing logic out the window (and the dingle-dangle) and lopping a 15lb frozen bird into a vat of bubbling oil over lit flame.

It’s cinema at its finest.

After Shatner recounts his recklessness, the 4-and-a-half-minute flick ends with fire safety videos that show how fast a grease fire can spread.

The Canadian actor invites the audience to share their turkey fryer safety plan this Thanksgiving with the hashtag #ShatnerFryersClub, in the name of delicious food, and unsinged arm hair.

