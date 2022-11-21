Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets

This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many American workers can expect to receive substantial pay raises in 2023.

With the new year around the corner, employers say they are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6%.

That is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

The higher compensation is attributed to the rising cost of living and the tight labor market.

With inflation still at 7.7%, workers will still see their buying power diminish.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Machesney Park home is left completely devastated from a Friday night fire, leaving the...
Machesney Park family loses home, pets in fire
This is the 18th year Winnebago County’s 17th Circuit Court participates in the nationwide...
23 Winnebago County foster kids find forever homes
No more snow but a partly cloudy day is upon us
Snow has drifted away with the cold here to stay, but for how long?
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart on East Rockton Road.
Rockton officer shoots man in alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart
Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to...
Officials: Mother accused of faking daughter’s illness to get donations pleads guilty

Latest News

Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; 162 dead
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
Biden pardons turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition