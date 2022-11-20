Zero waste company, Earth, set to reduce plastic people throw away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford welcomes Earth, a zero waste company that seeks to reduce the amount of plastic people throw away.

Earth opens it’s doors on Jerfferson Street Saturday, offering sustainable products from beauty to cleaning. Owner Ade Villatoro founded the company in December last year and says it gained more traction when she sold her items this summer at Rockford’s city market. Now, she hopes to continue the company’s mission to bring more environmental awareness to Stateliners while offering solutons at her storefront.

“I want to change the minds of those that do think oh what is recycling going to do, and it doesn’t necessarily have to do with recycling, but it has to do with saving the world... per say,” said Villatoro.

