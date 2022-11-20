Thanksgiving meals for senior citizens in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Senior citizens in need can now enjoy a tastier Thanksgiving dinner this year with the help of volunteers and Lifescape Community Services.

Lifescape clients gave away turkeys and hams at a drive-through event by the organizations staff and Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson’s office. Lifescape’s executive director says, they gave out more than 200 meals today to adults who need them most. Especially during the holiday season.

“Lifescapes mission is to make sure senior citizens in the community can live as independently as they came, so this is just another way we can further that mission. Partnerships are really what make it work, we have clients they have the ability to help,” said Mike Hughes, the Lifescape Community Services director.

