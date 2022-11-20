Snow has drifted away with the cold here to stay, but for how long?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past couple days we experienced some serious snow fall, and even a little late this morning but it seems as the snow has drifted away leaving blistering temperatures behind.

Our high in Rockford today was 28 and with some gusty west northwest winds up to 25 mph. This will only add to how cold the temperatures felt.

Those winds did die down by late Saturday night at only 10 to 15 mph, which is an obvious drop.

A little bit of snow is possible but it plans on falling apart quickly (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

No more snow but a partly cloudy day is upon us (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

We are prepared to see some scattered clouds on Sunday and Monday, but we will also see temperatures ramped up to the 30′s and by Tuesday, even the 40′s. These warmer temperatures will last the remainder of the work week and into the following week.

Tonight will stay cooler at 15 degrees, so if you are travelling or planning to be outside make sure to bundle up and stay warm.

