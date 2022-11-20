Salvation Army rings in the holiday spirit with a toy drive

Salvation Army hosts toy drive
Salvation Army hosts toy drive(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Salvation Army kicks off it’s beginning, of season giving with a toy drive for kids.

On Saturday, officials ask Pretzel City residents to drop off any unwrapped toys for kids in need, while also urging warm clothes for kids to be a part of their donation. Freeport Salvation Army Officer, Lisa Thorson, says many parents don’t have the means to afford a Christmas present for their kids, and by giving just one toy, you could be changing a family’s holiday.

“It’s because of the community that we’re able to help those in need. The thing is, we help families year round, and try to serve without discrimination,” said Thorson.

