Rockford students share veterans stories on the big screen

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from the Harlem Veterans Project share the stories behind our home-town war-heroes and their families.

Two documentaries are shown at the Main museum center in Rockford. Harlem grad Olivia Matthews tells the story of Hanley Campbell, a Vietnam war veteran who is known for being a peace activist. Bryana Travieso, a senior at Harlem, shares the life of Lanna Mccants. Mccants was one of the first female sailors to be integrated on a Navy combat ship.

Both students say working on the projects is something they’ll never forget.

“It just felt so empowering, and I felt so happy people got to see this different perspective on the war, cause he is a peace activist and there is a little fear having a room full of veterans dissing the Vietnam war, but people took it well,” said Matthews.

“It was great to see people like enjoy, what she had to say and take her words what she said to heart and reflect on the things that happened to her. It’s just great to see people respond to your work,” said Travieso.

