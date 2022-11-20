Machesney Park family loses home, pets in fire

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Machesney Park family is devastated Friday night by a fire that took both their home and their pets.

Officials say family members are okay but two pets died in the fire.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department responded around 9:45 Friday night to the 11700 block of Dorothea Avenue where a single-family home was engulfed in flames. It took around an hour to get under control and first responders had to call for assistance with the water supply since there were no fire hydrants in the area.

Harlem Roscoe Fire Chief Don Shoevlin says the homeowners were not there at the time of the fire and discovered it when they returned home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, but Shoevlin says the home is a total loss.

