Machesney Park family loses home, pets in fire

A Machesney Park home is left completely devastated from a Friday night fire, leaving the...
A Machesney Park home is left completely devastated from a Friday night fire, leaving the owners displaced.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Machesney Park family is devastated Friday night by a fire that took both their home and their pets.

Officials say family members are okay but two pets died in the fire.

The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department responded around 9:45 Friday night to the 11700 block of Dorothea Avenue where a single-family home was engulfed in flames. It took around an hour to get under control and first responders had to call for assistance with the water supply since there were no fire hydrants in the area.

Harlem Roscoe Fire Chief Don Shoevlin says the homeowners were not there at the time of the fire and discovered it when they returned home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, but Shoevlin says the home is a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the 18th year Winnebago County’s 17th Circuit Court participates in the nationwide...
23 Winnebago County foster kids find forever homes
No more snow but a partly cloudy day is upon us
Snow has drifted away with the cold here to stay, but for how long?
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Walmart on East Rockton Road.
Rockton officer shoots man in alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart
Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to...
Officials: Mother accused of faking daughter’s illness to get donations pleads guilty

Latest News

Photo of the giveaway
Holdiay dinner giveaway
Photo of the VanVleet family dinner drive
VanVleet Foundation feeds Rockford residents for the holidays
Salvation Army hosts toy drive
Salvation Army rings in holiday spirit with toy drive
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 11/19/2022
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 11/19/2022
This is the 18th year Winnebago County’s 17th Circuit Court participates in the nationwide...
23 foster kids find forever homes