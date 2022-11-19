Rockford to host Resource Fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When residents from the Rockford area community asked for help with employment opportunities the city responded, saying it will host a resource fair.

The fair will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., November 22 at the Rockford Police Department District 1 Headquarters located at 1045 West State St.

Nearly two dozen agencies will help people with anything from employment and to mental health resources. Vendors will be available for free consultations on anything you may need or have more questions about.

" We’re really trying to bring resources to people in opposed in asking them to come to us to get those resources, I think for too long we’ve said hey we have resources just come and get them and it’s really complex those resources aren’t always co-located in the same space” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

