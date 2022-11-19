Freeport Fire Department donates 150 meals to community for Thanksgiving

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport firefighters and community sponsors give away free thanksgiving meals Friday at the central fire station along S. Walnut.

Families got a 10–12-pound frozen turkey, two cans of veggies, potatoes, gravy, dressing and dinner rolls. All the fixings. The event started at three Friday afternoon and ran until all meals were handed out.

“It’s important for us to serve, that’s why we got into this career, and it gives us an opportunity to serve besides just responding to the bell that goes off,” says Freeport firefighter Chris Brennan.

“I think it’s really great that they’re helping the community out this way because there’s a lot of people that wouldn’t have food otherwise,’ says Wendy Shain, who picked up one of the meals.

