Birth to Five opens new headquarters

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Birth to Five cuts the ribbon Friday as the city welcomes a new facility at 1028 East Riverside Blvd.

The facility will help residents access about early childhood education and resources.

Leaders hope the new center can develop a plan that identifies the needs of the community in relation to earlier learning opportunities. They are responsible for offering secure and healthy environments for children.

“This community has a great early childhood support system for what we have what our demographics are very strong players at the table and our goals to pull those strengths together and to make improvements there’s always room for improvements” said Regional Council Manager Olivia Bane.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.