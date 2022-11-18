RPS 205 & Special Olympics announce new program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Representatives from the City of Rockford, Rockford Public Schools and the Special Olympics met at Jefferson High School Thursday to announce a new program called the Unified Champion School Strategy.

The program will bring opportunities to encourage students to play sports like basketball in the Rockford area. The strategy consists of youth leadership, unified sports and school engagements for those with or without a disability.

“It’s unified, so for every student with an intellectual disability there is a student without an intellectual disability participating and often times more students without an intellectual disability. This strategy and this initiative is for everybody,” said Special Olympics Senior Director Unified Initiative Jennifer Kelso.

