RPS 205 & Special Olympics announce new program

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Representatives from the City of Rockford, Rockford Public Schools and the Special Olympics met at Jefferson High School Thursday to announce a new program called the Unified Champion School Strategy.

The program will bring opportunities to encourage students to play sports like basketball in the Rockford area. The strategy consists of youth leadership, unified sports and school engagements for those with or without a disability.

“It’s unified, so for every student with an intellectual disability there is a student without an intellectual disability participating and often times more students without an intellectual disability. This strategy and this initiative is for everybody,” said Special Olympics Senior Director Unified Initiative Jennifer Kelso.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

X-Golf to open in Rockford
Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford
Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn opposes the compromise gun-carry legislation that the Illinois House is...
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
Still photo from video captured by Nicholas Stange who claims he was assaulted by Michael...
Rockford school board member resigns after altercation with community member
Traffic crash on Beltline Road
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
Fire on Atwood Ave.
Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford

Latest News

Gusty northwesterly winds will send much cooler air into our area.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 11/17/2022
Customers can have their online orders filled within minutes.
Fire Department Coffee offers curbside service
If you’re on the road and see a plow, slow down, and give them plenty of distance. The driver...
Snow plows prep for the winter
Group urges letters of support for military veterans in Illinois