Intense chill on the way, sub-zero wind chills very likely
Saturday night to be the coldest since March
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third day in a row and for the fourth time in the past six days, snow was recorded over most of the Stateline, continuing what has turned out to be an extremely wintry pattern of late.
Snow’s to take a break, but the unseasonable chill is to only strengthen its grip in the days ahead. A gusty northwesterly wind is to be around for the entirety of our Friday. That, combined with a stubborn cloud deck that will likely remain in place all day will keep temperatures from getting out of the middle 20s. What’s more, wind chill values are to remain in the upper single digits to, at best, lower teens throughout the day.
Skies are to clear at an inopportune time Friday evening, allowing for temperatures to drop even more rapidly. And, unfortunately, winds only subside modestly. The end result will be a low temperature in the lower to middle teens and wind chills falling to near 0°.
Winds will reorient ever so briefly out of the southwest early Saturday ahead of our next cold front set to pass through the region. Ahead of the front, another quick burst of snow is possible, though accumulations, if any, are to be on the very minor side of things.
Snow’s to quickly move out Saturday, and northwesterly winds are to resume, allowing for another lobe of much colder air to move in. By mid-afternoon Saturday, wind chills are likely to have fallen back into the single digits, even nearing 0° in some locales.
As skies continue to clear Saturday night, we’re to expect wind chills to fall well below 0° across the entire Stateline.
Sunshine’s to bring modest relief to the area Sunday, as temperatures are forecast to rise slightly above freezing. More meaningful warming is to take place Monday, as highs are to reach the much more seasonable middle 40s.
