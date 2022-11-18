Intense chill on the way, sub-zero wind chills very likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third day in a row and for the fourth time in the past six days, snow was recorded over most of the Stateline, continuing what has turned out to be an extremely wintry pattern of late.

Snow’s to take a break, but the unseasonable chill is to only strengthen its grip in the days ahead. A gusty northwesterly wind is to be around for the entirety of our Friday. That, combined with a stubborn cloud deck that will likely remain in place all day will keep temperatures from getting out of the middle 20s. What’s more, wind chill values are to remain in the upper single digits to, at best, lower teens throughout the day.

We'll expect a good deal of cloudiness to be around on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Be sure to bundle up when heading out the door Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At best, wind chills Friday are to get into the lower teens for an hour or two. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies are to clear at an inopportune time Friday evening, allowing for temperatures to drop even more rapidly. And, unfortunately, winds only subside modestly. The end result will be a low temperature in the lower to middle teens and wind chills falling to near 0°.

Skies are to clear Friday evening, allowing for temperatures to tumble. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills head close to 0° Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will reorient ever so briefly out of the southwest early Saturday ahead of our next cold front set to pass through the region. Ahead of the front, another quick burst of snow is possible, though accumulations, if any, are to be on the very minor side of things.

A few light snow showers are possible Saturday with another cold front passing through. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow’s to quickly move out Saturday, and northwesterly winds are to resume, allowing for another lobe of much colder air to move in. By mid-afternoon Saturday, wind chills are likely to have fallen back into the single digits, even nearing 0° in some locales.

Gusty northwesterly winds will remain locked in Saturday afternoon, well after snow comes to an end. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Behind the cold front, wind chills will plummet once again Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As skies continue to clear Saturday night, we’re to expect wind chills to fall well below 0° across the entire Stateline.

Clear skies on Saturday night will allow for temperatures to cool even more expeditiously. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are to go well below 0° Saturday evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s to bring modest relief to the area Sunday, as temperatures are forecast to rise slightly above freezing. More meaningful warming is to take place Monday, as highs are to reach the much more seasonable middle 40s.

