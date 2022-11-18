Integrity task force investigates officer-involved shooting

Task force investigate officer-involved shooting
Task force investigate officer-involved shooting(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - An officer-involved shooting at a Rockton Walmart will go to the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force for investigation.

The shooting happened at around 7:45 Thursday night at the Walmart on East Rockton Road. Rockton Police Chief Matthew Hollinger says a 25-year-old man was hit and he is expected to recover from his injuries.

The officer involved has been put on administrative leave as the task force investigates, and Hollinger says the officer and department are cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

X-Golf to open in Rockford
Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford
Still photo from video captured by Nicholas Stange who claims he was assaulted by Michael...
Rockford school board member resigns after altercation with community member
Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn opposes the compromise gun-carry legislation that the Illinois House is...
Former IL Gov. Pat Quinn to announce political plans
Traffic crash on Beltline Road
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
63-year-old man dies in car crash

Latest News

A 15-14 victory over the Knights sent the Tigers to the state championship. Saturday will be a...
Byron football prepped for semi-final rematch against IC Catholic
Gusty northwesterly winds will send much cooler air into our area.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 11/17/2022
RPS 205 & Special Olympics announce new program
Customers can have their online orders filled within minutes.
Fire Department Coffee offers curbside service