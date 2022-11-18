Integrity task force investigates officer-involved shooting

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - An officer-involved shooting at a Rockton Walmart will go to the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force for investigation.

The shooting happened at around 7:45 Thursday night at the Walmart on East Rockton Road. Rockton Police Chief Matthew Hollinger says a 25-year-old man was hit and he is expected to recover from his injuries.

The officer involved has been put on administrative leave as the task force investigates, and Hollinger says the officer and department are cooperating with the investigation.

