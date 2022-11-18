Belvidere man sentenced after pleading guilty to child charges

Daniel Lamb, 44, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual abuse and assault of two...
Daniel Lamb, 44, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual abuse and assault of two kids.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 44-year-old Belvidere man is sentenced to spend 25 years behind bars after admitting to sexually assaulting two kids.

Daniel Lamb pleaded guilty on Thursday, Nov. 17 to two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

The Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office says the charges stem from an investigation that began in 2020 when a then 16-year-old girl came forward, reporting incidents that happened when she was between 11 and 13 years old. A 15-year-old boy also came forward in 2021 saying he was abused in 2017 and 2019 when he was between 11 and 13 years old.

After completing his sentence, Lamb will have a parole term of three years to natural life and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

